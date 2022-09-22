US Markets

Iran's Raisi questions worth of a nuclear deal without an end to IAEA probes

Contributor
Parisa Hafezi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday stuck to his position regarding nuclear talks with world powers, saying he saw no point in a deal that did not close investigations by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on uranium traces in the country.

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday stuck to his position regarding nuclear talks with world powers, saying he saw no point in a deal that did not close investigations by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on uranium traces in the country.

"How can we have a lasting agreement if these probes are not closed?" he told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((john.irish@thomsonreuters.com; 0033-1 49 49 53 42; Reuters Messaging: @IrishJReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular