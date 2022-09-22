Iran's Raisi questions worth of a nuclear deal without an end to IAEA probes

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday stuck to his position regarding nuclear talks with world powers, saying he saw no point in a deal that did not close investigations by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on uranium traces in the country.

"How can we have a lasting agreement if these probes are not closed?" he told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((john.irish@thomsonreuters.com; 0033-1 49 49 53 42; Reuters Messaging: @IrishJReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.