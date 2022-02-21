Iran's Raisi, Qatar's Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha

World Markets

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani signed a number of bilateral agreements in Doha on Monday, Iranian state television and Qatar's Al-Jazeera network showed.

The agreements included two energy deals but further details were not immediately available.

Raisi is the first Iranian president to visit Doha in 11 years. It is his third overseas trip since becoming president.

