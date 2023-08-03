News & Insights

Iran's President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran -Tasnim

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

August 03, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Tehran in the near future, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Thursday.

In April, Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016 amid a realignment of relations between Gulf states and Iran.

The UAE, which has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 after attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites.

The UAE's Dubai emirate has long being one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

