Iran's OPEC governor dies after brain haemorrhage

Contributor
Dubai newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Iran's OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Iran's OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

"Kazempour Ardebili ... passed away in a Tehran hospital a few hours ago," ISNA reported, without providing more details.

Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran's oil industry and served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More