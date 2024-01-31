News & Insights

US Markets

Iran's oil minister traveling to Venezuela for talks on refining, petrochemicals -IRNA

January 31, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Javad Oji on Wednesday departed for Caracas to hold talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, oil minister Pedro Tellechea, Iran's official news agency IRNA said.

The ministers plans to discuss joint refining, engineering and petrochemical projects, including the overhaul of Venezuela's refineries. A group of Iranian state companies last year finished the revamp of the South American country's smallest refinery, and they are expected to continue with a larger facility.

Iran and Venezuela until last year exchanged heavy crude for condensate in a key swap deal that allowed them both to skirt U.S. sanctions.

The volume of the Iran-Venezuela oil exchanges has jumped to between $3.5 billion and $4 billion since August 2021 when the pact started, according to IRNA.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Marianna Parraga. Editing by Gary McWilliams)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.