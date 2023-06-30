Iran's Nour News dismisses Israel report of capturing Iranian agent

News & Insights

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Iran's state-run Nour News said on Friday Israel's report that it had foiled an attack in Cyprus by capturing an Iranian agent was an effort to cover up its own domestic crisis.

Israel said on Thursday its Mossad intelligence service carried out an operation in Iran to capture the suspected leader of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.

"The Zionist regime, which is (facing a) deterioration of its domestic situation, has narrated a failed operation from a year ago in Iran where all its agents were arrested in an upside-down manner," said Nour News which is close to Iran's top national security body.

