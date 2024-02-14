Iran's main gas pipeline hit by probable sabotage, state media report

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Two points on Iran's main gas pipeline network were hit by blasts early on Wednesday, state media reported, with local officials saying they suspected "sabotage".

The explosions took place in central Iran on a key south-north gas pipeline, putting the provinces of Fars, Isfahan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari on high alert.

Officials told state TV that the blasts did not cause any casualties or disruptions to the national gas supply network, with preliminary investigations pointing to sabotage.

Nonetheless, several Iranian media reported that gas supply to industries and offices will be cut off on Wednesday in several provinces across Iran as a result of the incidents.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

