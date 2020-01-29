Iran's Khamenei says Trump's Middle East peace plan is doomed to fail

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict was doomed to fail and all Muslim nations should oppose it.
