Iran's judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage

January 03, 2023 — 05:13 am EST

Written by Elwely Elwelly for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday according to the semi-official Student News Network.

The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago after the death in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the country's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.

The news network did not say where or when the three were indicted.

