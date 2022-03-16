Iran’s GTC tenders to buy at least 60,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued another international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers in the tender is also believed to be Wednesday, March 16.

The GTC is seeking wheat for shipment in April and May.

Offers are also being sought for the import of wheat via the Caspian Sea or by land transport into Iran by rail, traders said.

The GTC has also issued a separate tender on Wednesday for soyoil. Another Iranian state agency SLAL is also tendering to buy animal feed corn, barley and soymeal. GRA/TEND

Grain importers globally have been hit by the sudden stop to grain exports from Ukraine and a sharp reduction from Russia after the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation”, closed ports. GRA/

“I think Iran is among those having to deal with sudden disruption to shipments from Ukraine and Russia,” one trader said. “With no real sign of an immediate end to the fighting, Iran has been seeking to buy more wheat and has been booking shipments from Germany and other Baltic Sea exporters recently.”

Traders on Tuesday reported large shipments of wheat from Germany to Iran.

Iran needs to import around 8 million tonnes of wheat after its crop last summer was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years, Reuters reported in October. But western sanctions on Iran continue to make payment difficult, although food shipments are still possible under sanctions, traders said.

Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country regularly buys more than the original tonnage sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

