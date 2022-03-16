Iran’s GTC tenders to buy at least 60,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued another international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also believed to be Wednesday, March 16.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

