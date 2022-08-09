Iran’s GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The wheat is sought for shipment in September and October, traders said. Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country regularly buys more than the original tonnage sought.

The tender continues a period of purchasing by Iran in international markets, with the country seen as having an import need for wheat after a disappointing harvest.

The GTC had on Aug. 4 purchased between 180,000 tonnes to 240,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be of Russian origin in a tender. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

