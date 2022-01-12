Iran’s GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country regularly buys more than the original tonnage sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

