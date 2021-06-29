Iran’s GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes wheat - trade

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Shipment is sought in August and September.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, June 30.

Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country can buy more than the tonnage sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.