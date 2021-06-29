Iran’s GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes wheat - trade

Commodities

Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Shipment is sought in August and September.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, June 30.

Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country can buy more than the tonnage sought.

