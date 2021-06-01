Iran’s GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes wheat - trade

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to purchase about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Shipment is sought in June and July.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, June 2.

The GTC has also issued separate tenders to buy 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil also closing on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

