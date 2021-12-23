Iran’s GTC said to buy about 240,000 tonnes wheat in tender - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased around 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

It was believed to have been bought in at least four consignments of around or just over 60,000 tonnes for shipment to Iranian ports in the Middle East Gulf.

The tender had sought 180,000 tonnes for shipment in January and February, including some to be delivered via the Caspian Sea and for land transport by railway. It was unclear if any wheat for Caspian or rail delivery had been bought.

Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country regularly buys more than the original tonnage sought.

The GTC is believed to have purchased around 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat in its previous wheat tender last week.

Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL also purchased around 300,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a separate tender this week, European traders said on Thursday.

Iran needs to import around 8 million tonnes of wheat after its crop this summer was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years, Reuters reported in October.

But western sanctions on Iran continue to make payment difficult, traders said.

Iran said on Nov. 19 it had imported 4 million tonnes of wheat since late April.

