Iran’s GTC said to buy about 240,000 tonnes wheat in tender this week - traders

Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased around 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

It was believed to have been bought in about four consignments of around or just over 60,000 tonnes.

The wheat was thought likely to be sourced from Russia and/or Germany.

