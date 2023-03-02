Commodities

Iran’s GTC bought Russian wheat in tender - traders

Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

March 02, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased Russian-origin milling wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The volume involved was unclear but some traders said a large purchase of several hundred thousand tonnes was suspected.

