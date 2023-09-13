Iran’s GTC bought about 240,000 T Russian wheat in past weeks- traders

HAMBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased about 240,000 metric tons of milling wheat expected to be sourced from Russia in the past few weeks, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was believed to have been purchased in several deals in a price range estimated by traders at between 292 euros ($314.00)c&f Iranian ports for 120,000 tons to 323 euros ($347.35) a ton c&f for two consignments each of 60,000 tons.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

