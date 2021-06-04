Commodities

Iran’s GTC bought about 195,000 tonnes wheat in tender this week - trade

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased around 195,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender for 60,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased around 195,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender for 60,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Friday.

It was believed to have been bought in three 65,000 tonnes consignments. Prices were unavailable.

Shipment was sought in June and July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular