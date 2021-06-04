Iran’s GTC bought about 195,000 tonnes wheat in tender this week - trade

HAMBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased around 195,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender for 60,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Friday.

It was believed to have been bought in three 65,000 tonnes consignments. Prices were unavailable.

Shipment was sought in June and July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

