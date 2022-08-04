Iran’s GTC bought 180,000 T to 240,000 T wheat in tender - traders

Adds detail from paragraph 4

HAMBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have purchased between 180,000 tonnes to 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The wheat was expected to be sourced from Russia, they said.

It was believed to have been bought in three to four consignments for September/October shipment.

Trader estimates of the price were between 438 and 440 euros ($446.30 to $448.30) C&F Iranian ports. Iran traditionally declines to buy wheat in U.S. dollars.

Iran has a large import need after drought hit its crop this year. One trader estimated the country will need to import between 5 million to 6 million tonnes of wheat in the marketing year starting this June.

($1 = 0.9814 euros)

