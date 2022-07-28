Iran’s GTC believed to pass in 110,000 tonnes wheat tender - traders

HAMBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

Shipment was sought in September to November.

“I do not believe a purchase was made as Iran was seeking much lower prices than offered," one trader said. "They appeared to be expecting the plans for to set up a shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain to push prices down much further than is currently the case.”

Iran’s harvest appears to be improved this year which could cut its import requirement in coming months, traders said.

“Iran still has an import need but they are in a more comfortable position than in the past and are likely to test the market waters with tenders in coming months seeking low prices,” the trader said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

