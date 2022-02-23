Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks reach 'sensitive point'

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nuclear talks in Vienna have reached a "sensitive point", Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday during a news conference with his Omani counterpart in Tehran.

"In Munich, we emphasized to the European Union's Borrell that Iran will never cross its red lines," Hossein Amirabdollahian added. "We wonder whether the western side can adopt a realistic approach to go through the remaining points of the talks."

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.