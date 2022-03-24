Iran's foreign minister says nuclear deal can be reached if U.S. is pragmatic

Adds quotes, changes dateline

BEIRUT, March 24 (Reuters) - The revival of a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers can happen in the short term if the United States shows pragmatism in Vienna negotiations, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term," he said during a news conference in Beirut, adding that the vital issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.

"Instead of wasting time by playing with words and time, the United States should take the right path and act pragmatically. We are ready for a good, strong and stable agreement, but not at the price of our red lines."

The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not hurt its trade with Iran.

On Wednesday, Amirabdollahian said during a trip to Damascus that Iran and world powers are closer to an agreement in Vienna than ever before.

But U.S. officials have been more cautious in their assessment of efforts to revive the accord, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions on Iran's economy.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday the United States and its allies have made progress in Iran nuclear talks but issues remain, and it is unclear if they will be resolved.

