Iran's foreign minister meets Saudi crown prince - Press TV

Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

August 18, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Friday, Iran's state-run Press TV reported, as the two sides seek to overcome hostility and boost cooperation.

"The meeting... is a great sign of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia warming and expanding," the correspondent, Gisoo Misha Ahmadi, said from Jeddah.

There was no immediate report about the meeting on Saudi media.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are making progress on mending ties, Iran's foreign minister said after meeting with his counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday.

