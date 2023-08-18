Iran's foreign minister meets Saudi crown prince - Press TV

Adds details from TV report, background

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Friday, Iran's state-run Press TV reported, as the two sides seek to overcome hostility and boost cooperation.

"The meeting... is a great sign of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia warming and expanding," the correspondent, Gisoo Misha Ahmadi, said from Jeddah.

There was no immediate report about the meeting on Saudi media.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are making progress on mending ties, Iran's foreign minister said after meeting with his counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, additional reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra and Nick Macfie)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.