Iran's embassy reopens in Saudi capital Riyadh

RIYADH, June 6 (Reuters) - Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Tuesday, Saudi media reported, months after the two regional rivals agreed to end a diplomatic rift under a China-mediated deal.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered stability in the Middle East and fuelled regional conflicts including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

The deal was struck seven years after Sunni Saudi Arabia severed relations with Shi'ite Iran following the storming of its embassy in Tehran during a dispute over the execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.

The kingdom also has blamed the Islamic Republic for missile and drone attacks on its oil facilities in 2019 as well as attacks on tankers in Gulf waters. Iran denied the charges.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Tala Ramadan; Writing by Elwely Elwelly, Editing by William Maclean)

