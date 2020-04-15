US Markets

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4777 - health official

Babak Dehghanpisheh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

Iran's new coronavirus death toll rose to 4777 on Wednesday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

Ninety four people died in the past twenty four hours, he said.

Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has a total of 76,389 people infected, Jahanpur said.

Most Popular