Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4777 - health official

April 15 (Reuters) - Iran's new coronavirus death toll rose to 4777 on Wednesday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

Ninety four people died in the past twenty four hours, he said.

Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has a total of 76,389 people infected, Jahanpur said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

