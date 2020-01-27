US Markets

Iranians should not let Trump harm national unity - Rouhani

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Iranians should not allow U.S. President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" approach to harm national unity ahead of parliamentary elections, President Hassan Rouhani said in speech broadcast live on his official website.

