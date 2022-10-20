Iranians in Crimea helped Russia target Ukraine with drones - White House

By Steve Holland and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Iranians have been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones, and that U.S. efforts to negotiate a return to the Iran nuclear deal have been set aside for the time being.

"We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations," Kirby said. He added that it appeared a relatively small number of Iranians were involved.

There was no immediate public reaction to the U.S. allegations from Tehran. Russia's defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biden had sought a return to the deal to provide international monitoring of Iran's nuclear program in return for a lifting of sanctions against Tehran. Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, had abandoned the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018.

Less than two months ago U.S. officials reported some progress in reviving the deal.

The United States is now concerned that Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran such as surface-to-surface missiles for use against Ukraine, Kirby said.

He said the United States is going to pursue all means to "expose, deter and confront" Iran's supply of munitions to Russia, including more sanctions.

