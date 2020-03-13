Iranian security forces to empty city streets to fight coronavirus -IRNA

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Iran's security forces will empty the streets of its cities in the next 24 hours in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, state television reported on Friday.

Iran is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic outside China, with a combined death toll of 514 by Friday, and 11,364 diagnosed infections.

"Our law enforcement and security committees, along with the interior ministry and provincial governors, will be clearing shops, streets and roads ... This will take place in the next 24 hours," state TV cited Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri as saying at a meeting about the virus.

