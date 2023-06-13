News & Insights

US Markets

Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour

Credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA

June 13, 2023 — 07:15 pm EDT

Written by Ismael Lopez for Reuters ->

Adds details on Raisi's arrival, Venezuela visit

MANAGUA, June 13 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday, according to state media, marking his second stop on a three-nation Latin American tour.

Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada received Raisi at the airport, state media said, adding the Iranian leader traveled with his wife and a delegation made up of ministers and officials.

Raisi had earlier visited Venezuela, where he pledged to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion, from $3 billion, within an unspecified time frame.

Both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in petrochemicals with a view to carrying out joint projects, building on their cooperation in oil.

He is set to travel next to Cuba.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.