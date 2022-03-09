Iranian gas exports reach $4.6 billion in year to March, Fars reports

Repeats with no changes to text

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Iran's gas export revenues rose to $4.6 billion for the current Iranian year running to March 2022, up from $1.27 billion in the previous year, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

