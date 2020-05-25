Iranian fuel tanker has moored at Venezuela's El Palito refinery - TV
Adds quote, detail
DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela has moored at Venezuela's El Palito refinery, Iran's English-language Press TV reported on Monday.
Iran is providing Venezuela with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components in a move criticised by U.S. authorities as both nations are under U.S. sanctions, according to the governments, sources and calculations by TankerTrackers.com.
"The Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of capital city, Caracas," tweeted TankerTrackers.com.
A second vessel, the Forest, entered the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The three remaining vessels were crossing the Atlantic.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsEnergy
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Trump signs deal with company in effort shift drug manufacturing to U.S. - NYT
- EXCLUSIVE-Nasdaq informs China's Luckin Coffee it must delist-sources
- As More Americans Emerge From Lockdown, Virus Vaccine Potential Lifts Markets
- Mastercard will not send staff back to offices without coronavirus vaccine -exec