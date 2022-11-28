Iranian foreign ministry says U.S. accusations that Iran was behind Oman tanker attack are baseless

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Accusations by the United States that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman are baseless, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman which the U.S. central command identified as an Iranian-made drone.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.