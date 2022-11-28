US Markets

Iranian foreign ministry says U.S. accusations that Iran was behind Oman tanker attack are baseless

November 28, 2022 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Elwely Elwelly for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Accusations by the United States that Iran was behind an attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman are baseless, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman which the U.S. central command identified as an Iranian-made drone.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.