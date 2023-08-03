Irani Papel e Embalagem (BSP:RANI3) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 11.71

The average one-year price target for Irani Papel e Embalagem (BSP:RANI3) has been revised to 11.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 11.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.49 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.80% from the latest reported closing price of 10.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irani Papel e Embalagem. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI3 is 0.03%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 1,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 388K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANI3 by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 231K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RANI3 by 2.29% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 78K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANI3 by 13.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

