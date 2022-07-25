Iran will keep IAEA cameras turned off until nuclear deal is restored - Tasnim

World Markets

Iran will not turn on the UN nuclear watchdog's cameras it removed in June until a 2015 nuclear deal is restored, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Those cameras are related to the nuclear deal. If Westerners return to this pact and we are certain they will not commit any mischief, we will make a decision on these cameras," Mohammad Eslami said.

