Iran War Ends But Inflationary Woes Remain: 3 Large-Cap Value Funds to Buy

Consumer sentiment got a boost over the weekend amid indications that the Iran conflict may finally be coming to an end. Equity markets moved higher, as oil prices retreated from their recent peaks. This development followed the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, which showed an improvement in consumer sentiment in June.

Declining oil prices are positive for several industries and could help ease inflationary pressures in upcoming economic reports. The anticipated end of the Iran conflict is also expected to strengthen investor sentiment. However, inflation remains elevated, and the Federal Reserve continues to face challenges in bringing it under control.

Despite the recent improvement in sentiment, economic uncertainty has not disappeared. Given this backdrop, investors may prefer investing in large-cap value funds, such as Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Svc FSTKX, Northern Income Equity NOIEX and Dodge & Cox Stock I DODGX.

Sentiment Up But Concerns Remain

According to the University of Michigan’s latest survey, consumer sentiment rose 9% to a preliminary reading of 48.9 in June. This marked the first increase in three months since the U.S.-Iran conflict began. Although confidence remains relatively weak, the rebound coincided with a decline in energy prices.

Higher oil prices tend to raise the cost of goods and services, contributing to inflation. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in May following a 0.6% rise in April. With oil prices easing in recent weeks, consumer confidence has improved and could receive an additional boost after the United States announced a peace agreement with Iran. Both sides have also indicated that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, allowing smoother maritime trade.

Even so, consumer sentiment remains below levels recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, the high-inflation periods of 2023 and 2024, and last year when President Donald Trump introduced a new round of tariffs. Given these conditions, a cautious wait-and-watch approach focused on defensive stocks may be the most prudent strategy.

3 Best Choices

We've identified three large-cap value mutual funds that have given impressive annualized returns over 3-year and 5-year periods. These funds also hold a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), require an initial investment of no more than $5,000 and have a low expense ratio.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Svc fund's investment objective is to provide growth of income and capital. FSTKX pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that are generally leaders in their industries, are characterized by sound management and have the ability to finance expected growth.

FSTKX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24% and 13.5%, respectively. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Svc fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.98%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Northern Income Equity fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. NOIEX’s approach is to identify the securities of companies that generate high current yields and offer prospects for growth and possible capital appreciation. In pursuing its objective, the Northern Income Equity fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in a mix of income-producing equity securities, with no limit on the fund's ability to invest in non-investment-grade fixed income and convertible debt securities.

NOIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.8% and 14.3%, respectively. Northern Income Equity fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.49%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Dodge & Cox Stock I fund seeks long-term growth of principal and income. A secondary objective is to achieve a reasonable current income. DODGX invests primarily in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks.

DODGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.5% and 8.9%, respectively. Dodge & Cox Stock I fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.51%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

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