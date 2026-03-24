Iran War Chokes Helium Supply: Are US Semiconductor ETFs at Risk?

The intensifying war in the Middle East between Iran and the U.S.-Israel joint force has moved beyond a regional conflict, choking global energy supply lines. In a latest development, this conflict has dealt a deadly blow to the semiconductor industry, as Iranian missiles damaged parts of Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, situated atop the world’s largest natural gas field, effectively wiping out nearly one-third of the global helium supply overnight.

Given that Qatar produces approximately 30% of the world’s helium, according to U.S. Geological Survey (“USGS”) data, this disruption places a critical spotlight on semiconductor companies and the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them.

For investors, this news may be unsettling, especially for those who have positioned their portfolios around the AI-driven surge in U.S. semiconductor demand over the past few years. However, rather than succumbing to panic-driven sell-offs, prudent investors might view this volatility as a strategic entry point to increase exposure. To mitigate the risk of individual stock fluctuations, a 'basket approach' via ETFs offers a more efficient path.

To navigate this landscape effectively, it is essential to first unpack the critical link between helium and chip fabrication, as well as the United States’ heavy reliance on Qatari imports. These dependencies are central to gauging the true impact of the Iran conflict and identifying how investors can strategically leverage ETFs to weather the current disruption.

The Helium-Chip Connection & US Dependency

Helium is not just for balloons; it is a non-substitutable byproduct of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and an essential material used in chip manufacturing. It is used for wafer cooling during lithography and as a protective atmosphere in the production of sub-5-nanometer chips.

While the United States remains the world's largest helium producer, it remains heavily dependent on foreign sources. As of late 2023, Qatar accounted for 40% of U.S. helium imports, as per USGS data.

Against this backdrop, the recent strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility, which caused extensive damage and a 14% reduction in helium exports, is likely to disrupt U.S. semiconductor manufacturing lines, at least in the near term.

Is the US Semiconductor Industry at Risk?

Shortages in helium from Qatar, coupled with concerns over the Strait of Hormuz trade routes, which offer passage to nearly 27% of the world’s helium, have indeed sparked fears of a new chip shortage. Shortages here could trigger a domino effect, delaying data center build-outs and GPU deliveries.

This threatens AI and memory producers, like Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, which import the majority of their helium from the Gulf region. While not all U.S.-based semiconductor companies like NVIDIA NVDA are dependent on helium imports from Qatar, they do still remain heavily exposed to this newfound risk through their reliance on their Asian partners for advanced chips.

For long-term investors, this moment of crisis may present an opportunistic entry point into semiconductor ETFs, which are expected to resume their pre-war rally as current supply-chain shocks ease once the conflict subsides.

Semiconductor ETFs to Buy

Taking into account the above discussion, investors looking to capitalize on the semiconductor industry’s eventual recovery and long-term rally may consider adding the following semiconductor ETFs to their portfolios:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH

This fund, with net assets worth $43.19 billion, offers exposure to 26 companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. Geographically, the United States holds 78.65% of assets in this fund. Its top three holdings include: NVDA (19.36%), TSM (11.44%), and Broadcom AVGO (7.74%).

SMH has surged 70.5% over the past year. The fund charges 35 basis points (bps) as fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX

This fund, with net assets worth $21.01 billion, offers exposure to 30 U.S. companies that design, manufacture and distribute semiconductors. Its top three holdings include: Micron Technology MU (8.65%), NVDA (8.23%) and AVGO (8.21%).

SOXX has soared 65.8% over the past year. The fund charges 34 bps as fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1.

State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD

This fund, with net assets worth $1.61 billion, offers exposure to 44 semiconductor companies and is heavily concentrated in the United States. Its top three holdings include: Silicon Laboratories (2.89%), MU (2.85%), and Cirrus Logic (2.84%).

XSD has rallied 47.8% over the past year. The fund charges 35 bps as fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF PSI

This fund, with a market value worth $1.26 billion, offers exposure to 30 US semiconductor companies. Its top three holdings include: MU (5.41%), KLA Corp (5.32%), and AVGO (5.10%).

PSI has surged 84.8% over the past year. The fund charges 56 bps as fees. It sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.