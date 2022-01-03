US Markets

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former U.S. President Donald Trump is put on trial.

"If Trump and (former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge," Raisi said in a televised speech on Monday.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by then-president Trump.

