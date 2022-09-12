US Markets

Iran urges IAEA 'not to yield to Israel's pressure', says ready to cooperate

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Iran is ready to continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on the agency "not to yield to Israel's pressure" over Tehran's nuclear activities.

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran is ready to continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on the agency "not to yield to Israel's pressure" over Tehran's nuclear activities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors meet on Monday, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the agency's investigations into uranium traces at three sites in Iran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular