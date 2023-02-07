US Markets

Iran unveils an underground air force base, IRNA says

February 07, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday unveiled its first underground air force base, called "Eagle 44", according to the official IRNA news agency.

"It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of earth," IRNA added.

