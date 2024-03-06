News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Iran to unload crude from seized tanker Advantage Sweet, Fars says

Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

March 06, 2024 — 04:31 am EST

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Iran will unload about $50 million worth of crude from the Advantage Sweet, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker seized by Iran's army in April 2023, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The unloading of the cargo follows a court order by Iran's judiciary which stated the move is in retaliation to U.S. sanctions preventing the sale of critical medicine for Iranian victims of a rare skin disease.

Advantage Sweet is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by U.S. firm Chevron CVX.N.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.