Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

Credit: REUTERS/AZIZ EL YAAKOUBI

June 05, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital on Tuesday, Iranian sources told semi-official Fars news agency, months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end years of hostility.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility between the regional rivals that had threatened stability and security in the Middle East and helped fuel regional conflicts from Yemen to Syria.

Fars said Iranian sources confirmed an earlier report by Agence France-Presse (AFP) about Tehran's move. Fars gave no further details.

