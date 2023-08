DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran will produce an extra 250,000 barrel per day (bpd) of oil by the end of summer, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday citing the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Editing by Louise Heavens)

