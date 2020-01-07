Iran Tensions Are Shaking Up Markets. Why Gold Is a Better Hedge Than Oil.

Investors looking for a hedge against current geopolitical risks amid U.S. and Iran tensions are better off turning to gold rather than oil, Goldman Sachs says.

2020 started off with a development that few expected. The U.S. killed a top Iranian military general in an airstrike last week, leading to a sudden escalation in tensions between the two countries. Tehran has vowed harsh retaliation. In response, global stocks dropped sharply Friday, while oil and gold prices have jumped.

Brent oil futures for March delivery have shot up 4% since last Thursday to settle at $68.91 per barrel on Monday, as fears of Iran’s potential retaliation on oil assets pushed crude prices to their highest levels since Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility was attacked in September. Investors are also seeking safety in haven assets, with gold futures for January delivery rising 2.7% from last Thursday to $1,566.20 an ounce on Monday, the highest settle value since April 2013.

While both commodities have seen their prices spike, investors looking for a hedge against the current geopolitical risks are better off turning to gold rather than oil, Goldman Sachs analyst Jeffrey Currie says.

When geopolitical tensions are severe enough to cause currency devaluation—which happens most often during wars or military escalations—they tend to result in higher gold prices, Currie wrote in a Monday note. At the beginning of both Gulf wars and following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, for example, gold performed well, even after controlling for real interest rates and dollar weakness. Additional escalation in U.S.-Iranian tensions should further boost gold prices beyond current levels.

Oil isn’t as sure a bet. Prices are already elevated well above their “fundamental fair value” to reflect the potential risks of supply disruption in the Middle East region, noted Currie. Last Friday’s price spike can be interpreted as the market “immediately and pre-emptively” pricing in an outage of 800,000 barrels of crude output a day for the next three months, he said.

But there hasn’t been evidence so far that any retaliation by Iran would affect oil-producing assets. The recent incident at the U.S. embassy in Iraq, for example, had no impact on neighboring oil fields. Oil prices could fall back in coming weeks if there are no disruptions to supplies.

“Although the rally in oil suggests the market attaches a significant probability to current tensions leading to an oil supply disruption, we would argue that assessing such specific consequences is difficult at this time,” wrote Currie. “The range of potential scenarios is very large, spanning oil supply shocks or even oil demand destruction—which would be negative to oil prices.”

And even if an attack on oil assets does occur, the impact on crude prices will likely be smaller than expected, Currie wrote. As shown following the Abqaiq attack in September, when Brent price climbs above $70 per barrel, the global oil market has significant flexibility to boost the supply output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, has a large spare production capacity of nearly two million barrels a day immediately available. Countries with large crude inventories, such as Saudi Arabia and China, have demonstrated willingness to use their stockpiles to stabilize supply and prices. The U.S. could also ramp up its domestic shale production to fill the gap.

On the other hand, given the weakening global economic growth, oil demand has also become more sensitive to higher prices. That means demand will shrink if oil becomes too expensive, effectively putting a cap on the commodity’s upside in price.

