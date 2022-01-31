Iran tenders for 60,000 T of both barley and soymeal -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Wednesday Feb. 2, they said.

Shipment of the barley and soymeal was sought in February and March.

The tender continues a period of brisk Iranian purchasing in international grains markets. SLAL was also reported to have bought 60,000 tonnes of feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal in a tender last week.

Iran needs to import million tonnes of grain after its crop was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years, Reuters reported in October. But Western sanctions against Iran continue to make payment difficult, traders say.

Another Iranian state agency, the Government Trading Corporation (GTC), has been purchasing wheat heavily in the past two months.

Neighbouring Turkey, which also suffered drought damage to its crops, has also been purchasing wheat and barley recently in global markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

