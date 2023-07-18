Iran tenders for 180,000 T corn including Ukrainian origin

Adds trader comment on Ukrainian origin

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn with Ukrainian supplies still included among grain sources which can be offered, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, July 19.

The yellow corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, the Black Sea region, Russia or Ukraine and is sought for shipment in August and September.

Traders noted that offers for corn from Ukraine were still being sought despite the ending of the agreement for the safe Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain exports on Monday.

“It looks like some importers are either hoping the Ukrainian shipping channel will be renewed in some form or that large volumes of Ukrainian corn will still be available for export via EU ports, especially in Romania and Bulgaria,” one trader said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

