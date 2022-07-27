Iran tells EU it welcomes more diplomacy, urges US to show it too seeks nuclear deal

US Markets

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Iran welcomes diplomatic efforts to resolve its nuclear dispute with world powers, state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying on Wednesday, a day after the EU's top diplomat proposed a new draft text to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Iran welcomes the continuation of diplomacy and negotiations," Amirabdollahian told the European Union's Josep Borrell by telephone, adding that the United States should now show that it also seeks a deal.

"The United States always states that it wants an agreement, so this approach should be seen in the agreement and in practice," he said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

