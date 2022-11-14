Iran targets "terrorist groups" in Iraq's Kurdistan - Fars

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

November 14, 2022 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted on Monday what the semi-official Fars news agency reported as "terrorist groups" in Iraq's Kurdistan region with missile and drone strikes.

The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting unrest which has gripped the country.

