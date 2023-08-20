News & Insights

Iran summons Swedish, Danish charges d'affaires over Koran burning -state media

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

August 20, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by Elwely Elwelly for Reuters ->

Adds details

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Swedish and Danish charges d'affaires in Tehran to protest the burning and damaging of copies of the Koran in the two countries, state media reported on Sunday.

Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned or damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts.

Governments in both countries have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws aimed at preventing such acts.

"Iran lays the full responsibility and the serious repercussions of the Holy Koran's desecration on the Swedish and Danish governments," state media cited the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's human rights department as saying.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by David Goodman and Hugh Lawson)

((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.